Rudiger Donates $101,000 To Support Free Education In Sierra Leone

Listen to article

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has donated the sum of $101,000 to support free education in Sierra Leone.

The Germany International was born to Sierra Leonean parents in Berlin, he has decided to contribute his own quota in the area of Education.

Rudiger was in action for Chelsea in their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on Saturday.

He met President Julius Maada Bio at the United Kingdom-Africa Investment summit in London to render his support for Sierra Leone's Free Quality Education initiative.

“Sierra Leone is my home. I’m not the talking type of a person, I am about action. You can count on us and do not hesitate,” Rudiger said.

“We are here to support your vision and agenda, especially on education. I am ready to take on my responsibility to change the narrative and image of Sierra Leone.”

President Julius Maada Bio assured Rudiger that his donations will be properly utilized to enhance the quality of education in Sierra Leone.

Rudiger presented his signed Chelsea shirt to the President, he was also honoured as an ambassador.