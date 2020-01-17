It Was An Easy Decision To Play For Nigeria - Maja

Listen to article

Bordeaux striker Josh Maja has revealed that it was an easy decision to choose Nigeria ahead of England.

The former Sunderland striker is eligible to play for England and Nigeria but he opted for the Super Eagles when he accepted the invitation to be part of the squad for a friendly match against Ukraine in September 2019.

He made his debut in the 2-2 draw against Andriy Shevchenko led side by coming on as a sub to replace Victor Osimhen.

The 21-year-old said he didn't think twice before honouring Gernot Rohr's invitation

“It was (the Nigeria invite) quite unexpected, but the Nigeria squad is quite young, so for me it was a good chance to show what I can do. Hopefully in the future I get more opportunities,” he said in an interview with Sunderland Echo.

I think it was always going to be Nigeria,” he continued.

“I mean, it’s the first team – and if it were England then it would probably only be the youth teams. Nigeria was a no-brainer.”

He has enjoyed a strong start to the season with Bordeaux scoring six goals in 14 appearances as the club sits 13th in the French league four points off an Europa league place.

“Individually I want to play as many games as possible at this level and keep improving my game, keep learning and striving to be better as a player.

“As a person it’s about living in a different country and adapting to life.

“As a team, I think we can do whatever we want as long as we work hard and give our all every game.

“This season we can maybe go for a Europa League or Champions League place. If we perform well in games and get good results then I think it’s possible.”

Maja joined Bordeaux from Sunderland in January 2019, he has scored seven goals in 21 appearances for the French club