Aguero Shines As Man City Spank Aston Villa 

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick to help Manchester City to a 6-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Villa Park.

Riyad Mahrez gave City a 2-0 lead early in the first half with a quick fire brace to set the ball rolling for the visitors.

Aguero added the third goal with a curling effort from the edge of the box before Gabriel Jesus finished off a De Bruyne inviting cross to give City a 4-0 lead in the first half.

Aguero completed the treble with a clinical finish in the second half to condemn Aston Villa to their heaviest home defeat since losing 6-0 to Liverpool in 2016.

The Argentine striker is now the highest overseas goalscorer in the premier league history overtaking Thierry Henry with 176 goals.

He is now the fifth overall top scorer in the premier league behind Frank Lampard (177), Andy Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (208), Alan Shearer (260).

Aguero joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid for £38million in July 2011, he is now the club's top scorer in all competitions with 248 goals.

Pep Guardiola has showered encomiums on Sergio Aguero after his latest match-winning performance against Aston Villa

"He's a legend,"

"It was an honour to be here on the day he achieved the record."

"This kind of player... there are not many in the incredible history of English football. He helps to make the Premier League better."