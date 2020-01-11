Klopp And Alexander Trent Win Premier League Awards

Listen to article

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has been named December's premier league manager of the month, while Alexander Arnold has also been named the premier league player of the month.

Alexander Arnold scored a goal and recorded three assists in December as Liverpool kept three clean sheets in the league.

Liverpool won all their five matches in the league in December.

Klopp has now won the premier league manager of the month award four times this season equalling Guardiola's record last season.

The Reds are 13 points clear of Leicester City and they have gone a while year in the league without losing.

The former Dortmund manager has now won seven premier league manager of the month awards, he guided Liverpool to World club cup glory in December.

It will be recalled that Saido Mane was named the premier league player of the month following his impressive form in November.

Liverpool will hope to continue their winning run in the league when they visit Tottenham on Saturday evening.