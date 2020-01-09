Iheanacho Rescues Leicester From Defeat Against Aston Villa 

Listen to article

Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to rescue Leicester City from defeat against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi final at the King Power Stadium.

Guilbert opened the scoring for Aston Villa just before the half hour mark and the visitors held on to their by frustrating Leicester City.

The hosts improved after the restart and they fought their way back from defeat when Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to restore parity finishing off a lovely pass from Jamie Vardy.

Wilfred Ndidi was replaced after suffering a knee injury and he is set to undergo a minor surgery.

Leicester will be hoping to complete the job at Villa Park in the second leg on Tuesday, 29 January.

Iheanacho has scored six goals in eight appearances for Leicester City in all competitions.

"We dominated the game but we were passive in the first half, played too slow.

It was all a bit slow. We didn't press the game enough. The goal we conceded we have to be stronger.

"But we stayed calm and speeded up the game, made more runs off the ball. Second half we were very good, they made some great blocks to stop us winning the game. Credit to them, they made it very difficult.

Wilfred Ndidi's injury is a knee injury, I can tell you. He's having 'minor' surgery tomorrow.

"Wilfred Ndidi is so good for us, he's colossal, and we were too slow and not aggressive without him or Hamza."