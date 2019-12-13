Klopp Signs New Liverpool Contract

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract that will keep at Liverpool till 2024.

The German tactician has ended speculation about his future alongside his assistants Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders.

Klopp guided Liverpool to Champions League glory last season.

The Reds are eight points clear of Leicester City in the premier league as they eye their first title.

Klopp said: “For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve.

“When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow.”

After penning his new deal, Klopp paid tribute to Fenway Sports Group, the club’s owners, for the faith they have shown in him since his appointment in October 2015.

He said: “People see what happens on the pitch as a measure of our progress and although it is the best measure, it’s not the only measure.

I have seen the commitment from ownership through to every aspect and function of the club you can think of.

“When the call came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other; if anything, now I feel I underestimated that.

It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.

“If I didn’t I would not be re-signing. This club is in such a good place, I couldn’t contemplate leaving.”

Liverpool are in premier league action against Watford at Anfield on Saturday.