CAS Lifts Chelsea Transfer Ban 

The Court Of Arbitration for Sport has lifted Chelsea's transfer ban after the premier league club lodged an appeal.

The Europa League Champions were given a two-window transfer ban by Fifa in February for breaching rules on signing young players.

Court of Arbitration for Sports has now reduced the ban to one window which was served in the summer meaning Chelsea will now be able to sign players in the January transfer window.

It also reduced the fine for the London club from 600,000 to 300,000 Swiss francs (£230,000).

Its statement read: “The FIFA Appeal Committee decision dated 11 April 2019, in which CFC was declared liable for violations of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) and banned from registering new players, nationally and internationally, for two (2) entire and consecutive registration periods, fined CHF 600,000, reprimanded and warned on its future conduct, has been modified.

“The following sanctions have now been imposed by the CAS: CFC is banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, for one (1) entire registration period, which the club already served during the 2019 summer registration period.

“CFC is ordered to pay a fine to FIFA of the amount of CHF 300,000 (three hundred thousand Swiss Francs).”

Chelsea are in premier league action on Saturday against Everton