Messi Named 2019 Ballon D'or Winner Ahead Of Van Dijk and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi guided Barcelona to the Laliga title winning the highest goal scorer in the league and even in Europe, he had the highest number of assists and other mind blowing statistics.

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker won the first ever Yashin Trophy for goalkeeper of the year ahead of Ter Stegen and Ederson.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong was named the Kopa Trophy award winner awarded to the best u-21 player and selected by former Ballon D'or winners.

Morgan Rapinoe won the 2019 Women's Ballon D'or award ahead of Lucy Bronze and Alex Morgan after guiding USA to World Cup glory and also winning the highest goal scorer in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't attend the awards ceremony.

Three African players made the top 10 Saido Mane (4th) Mohammed Salah (5th) Riyad Mahrez (10th).

Lionel Messi said after winning his record sixth Ballon D'or award

"Today is my sixth Ballon d'Or. It's a completely different moment, lived with my family and my children.

"As my wife said, you must never stop dreaming but always work to improve and continue to enjoy. I am very lucky, I am blessed.

"I hope to continue for a long time. I realize that I am very lucky, even if, one day, retirement will ring. It will be difficult.

"But I still have beautiful years ahead of me. Time goes very quickly, so I want to enjoy football and my family."