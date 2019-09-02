Report: Neymar to stay with PSG after negotiations end with Barcelona

After multiple conflicting reports in recent days, it looks as if Neymar is staying put in Paris after all.

Barcelona has “given up” in their pursuit of Neymar on Saturday afternoon, which will keep the Paris Saint-Germain star in France for another season, according to ESPN.

The deal, however, isn't completely dead. Per the report, Barcelona is expected to “make a renewed effort” to sign Neymar again next summer.

Barcelona and PSG reportedly met multiple times this week to discuss Neymar's potential return to the Spanish club, though neither side was able to agree on a deal. PSG reportedly asked for $143 million, the permanent signings of Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Tobdibo, with Ousmane Dembele on loan. None of them were interested in being included in that deal, however.

PSG also reportedly turned down large offers for Neymar from Barcelona and another from Real Madrid last week, too. In total, Barcelona submitted three official offers for Neymar — all of which PSG rejected, per ESPN.

Neymar signed with PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a record $263 million. The transfer window closes on Monday afternoon.