Alex Iwobi: Former Arsenal man scores first Everton goal in League Cup triumph

The Nigerian forward scored his first goal in his first start for the Toffees as they survived a scare to progress on Wednesday

Alex Iwobi opened his Everton account with a goal in the Toffees' 4-2 victory over Lincoln City in Wednesday's League Cup fixture.

It was the former Arsenal man's first start after his summer switch to Goodison Park for £40 million ($49m) on a five-year deal.

Iwobi had made a losing debut, coming in for Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 61st minute as Marco Silva's side crumbled 2-0 to Aston Villa in the Premier League on the weekend.

However, the Super Eagles star rediscovered his scoring form in the second round League Cup encounter at Sincil Bank.

With Everton and Lincoln City still level at 2-2 after Bruno Andrade had cancelled Sigurdsson's goal, Iwobi's header in the 81st minute gave the visitors the 3-2 lead before Richarlison sealed victory with the fourth goal.

The goal was Iwobi’s first strike in the League Cup since making his debut in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on 27 October 2015.

Silva's men earn a trip to Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup third round. Sheffield reached this stage thanks to Atdhe Nuhiu’s 96th-minute goal in a 1-0 victory at local rivals Rotherham United.

The 23-year-old is billed to make his home debut when the 12th placed Toffees host Wolverhampton