Iheanacho dropped from Super Eagles squad

There is no respite yet for

Kelechi Ihenacho as has failed to make the Suprr Eagles team to African Nations Cup competition coming up in Egypt from June 21, 2019.

a

The Leicester foward along with Semi Ajayi have reportedly been cut from coach Gernot Rohrs squad for Africa Cup of Nations 2019.

Both players were part of the 25-man provisional list released last month but will not be part of Nigeria's team to the AFCON in Egypt.

Iheanacho endured a less than prolific season in the premier league with Leicester city scoring one goal in 30 appearances.

Ajayi who plays as center-back scored 7 goals for Rotherham in the English championship but was relegated with his team last season.

In line with the development, the Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi says he likes the blend of youth and experience in the team as they head to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mikel in a dialogue with newsmen said he believes with the right tactical guidance; the likes of Samuel Kalu and Samuel Chukwueze can contribute to Nigeria's quest of becoming champions of Africa for a 4th time.