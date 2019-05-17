Weah, Drogba, Eto'o, Toure, others storm Lagos for Ambode testimonial match

African football legends both in Nigeria and abroad will on Saturday storm Agege Stadium in Lagos to feature in the testimonial match organised in honour of outgoing Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State.

Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr Kweku Tandoh, in a statement on Thursday, said the event tagged 'Match for Ambode', was organised to honour Ambode for his laudable contributions to sports development in Lagos since he assumed office in 2015.

“Among the stars that have confirmed their participation for the one-day event include the President of Liberia and former world footballer award winner, George Weah, Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o, Ivorian Didier Drogba.

“Yaya Toure also from Cote d'Ivoire, Diomansy Kamara, Peterside Idah, Geremi Njitap, Michael Essien, Lomana Lua-Lua, Samuel Eto, Didier Zokora, Kader Keita, Richard Kingston, Christian Karembu, El- Hadji Diouf.

“Others include Peter Rufai, Finidi George, Mutiu Adepoju, Samson Siasia, Augustine Eguavoen, Joseph Yobo, Ike Shorunmu, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Jay- Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Amunike, Phillip Shuaibu (Deputy Governor, Edo State).

“Taribo West, Victor Ezeji, Tijani Babangida, Emma Okocha, Ifeanyi Udeze, Uche Okechukwu and Garba Lawal,” he said.

He said the organisers, a group of ex-internationals led by Waidi Akanni, have promised to put up a memorable event.

Tandoh added that all the African football legends who come for the match would have a taste of good hospitality of the government and people of Lagos State.

He said that the testimonial match would be spiced up with music from a-list artistes including Wizkid, Small Doctor amongst many others.

He also assured that adequate security before, during and after the event which starts by 10a.m. on Saturday had been firmed up. (NAN)