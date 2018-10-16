2019 AFCON qualifiers: Super Eagles arrive Tunisia ahead of Libya 2nd leg clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday evening arrived Sfax, Tunisia ahead of the 2nd leg of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), qualifying fixture against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

The 22-man squad arrived at the Sfax International Airport at approximately 5:40 PM [Nigerian Time] via the MaxAir Charter Airline which took off from Uyo.

The game will take place on Tuesday at the 18,000 capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri, the home ground of Tunisia Premier League side, CS Sfaxien.