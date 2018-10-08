EPL: Arsenal, Chelsea pick up comfortable wins

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette celebrate another goal. Photo credit: Reuters

Arsenal have extended their winning run to nine in all competitions, after thrashing Fulham 5-1 in the English Premier League.

After a poor start to the season, the Gunners have now risen into the top four with victory.

Alexandre Lacazette scored either side of half-time, before fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s late brace sealed the big win.

Aaron Ramsey also netted for Arsenal to leave their London rivals just one spot above the relegation zone eight games into the season.

Chelsea’s also claimed a comfortable win, easing past Southampton 3-0.

Eden Hazard opened the scoring for the Blues, before second-half goals from Ross Barkley and Alvaro Morata helped extend Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season.

Chelsea now shares the same points with Man city and Liverpool, with City topping on superior goals difference.

Newshub.