FIFAaward2018: Luka Modric Wins Best Player Of The Year Award

The Croatian International & Real Madrid midfielder was named THE BEST MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR BY FIFA.

After receiving the award Modric had these to say “It’s a great honour and beautiful feeling to stand here with this trophy.

I would like to give congratulations to Mohamed and Cristiano for the great season that they had. I am sure in the future you will have another opportunity to fight for this.

This trophy is not just mine. It is for my Real Madrid team-mates, the Croatia national team and all my coaches. This is also for my family, without who I would not be the player I am.”

The final three contenders for The Best FIFA Men’s Player, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo & Mohammed Salah were revealed Following voting – split evenly between fans, journalists, national team coaches and national team captains – the original shortlist of ten selected by a panel of FIFA Legends has been slimmed down to just three.

Congratulations Luka.