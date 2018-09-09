Zidane's footballing philosophy may make him the right fit for Manchester United

Manchester United is not the place to be at the moment as its fan will rightly tell you. Jose Mourinho seems to be struggling to get the best out his team and on top of that their performances on the pitch have been underwhelming.

Adding to their crisis has been the Paul Pogba show with the Frenchman apparently having a fractious relationship with Mourinho and has not ruled out a move away from Old Trafford. As if this wasn't enough, rumours had emerged that United were planning to replace Mourinho with Zinedine Zidane.

Progressive, entertaining and successful. Zidane's brand of football is what the Old Trafford faithful are sorely missing

We all know Pogba is upbeat about Zidane being linked with his team especially after he mentioned how he would be happy to play under the ex-Real Madrid coach. But then again maybe Pogba is just saying out loud the dark desire of United's fans, that after all maybe Zidane is a better fit for the club compared to conservative Mourinho.

Everybody knows how Zidane and his Real Madrid team play attractive, progressive football en route to winning the Champions League last season. And it can be said that ever since, Alex Ferguson's departure, the Old Trafford faithful have been sorely missing out on such a brand of football.

Many wouldn't disagree that Zidane can reinvigorate the club especially due to his footballing philosophy. In a recent interview with UEFA, the Frenchman noted how possession was very important for his team because he felt retaining possession is a fundamental part to carrying out meaningful attacks against his opponents. Now contrast this with Mourinho who does not see a problem with his team sitting back and playing in a defensive manner without any creativity whatsoever, nor having the ball.

It must be a frustrating time to be a United fan given the success that one has become accustomed to. Indeed for United, the next few months will be a crucial one because we might see a change where the Special one may no longer be at the helm. But those associated with the Red Devils may not be ruing that should they land the coveted one