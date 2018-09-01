Eyuropa league draw: Chelsea face trips to Greece, Belarus and Hungary

The draw for this season's Europa League group stage has been made, Chelsea find themselves in Group L alongside PAOK of Greece, BATE Borisov of Belarus and MOL Vidi from Hungary.

The last time Chelsea were in this competition (2013) they won it beating Benfica 2-1 in the final in Amsterdam.

This time things are different with the Blues having to play in the Europa League group stage for the very first time. In 2012/13 Chelsea started in the Round of 32 because they finished third place behind Juventus and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage. Chelsea's full schedule

20th Septemeber – PAOK v Chelsea

4th October – Chelsea v Vidi

25th October – Chelsea v BATE Borisov

8th November – BATE Borisov v Chelsea

29th November – Chelsea v PAOK

13th December – Vidi v Chelsea

Full List:

Group A

Bayer Leverkusen

Ludogorets

FC Zurich

AEK Larnaca

Group B

FC Salzburg

Celtic

RB Leipzig

Rosenborg

Group C

Zenit

FC Copenhagen

Bordeaux

Slavia Prague

Group D

Anderlecht

Fenerbahce

Dinamo Zagreb

Spartak Trnava

Group E

Arsenal

Sporting Lisbon

Qarabag

Vorskla Poltava

Group F

Olympiacos

AC Milan

Real Betis

Dudelange

Group G

Villarreal

Rapid Vienna

Spartak Moscow

Rangers

Group H

Lazio

Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt

Apollon

Group I

Besiktas

Genk

Malmo

Sarpsborg

Group J

Sevilla

FC Krasnodar

Standard Liege

Akhisar Belediyespor

Group K

Dynamo Kiev FC

Astana

Rennes

Jablonec

Group L

Chelsea

PAOK FC

BATE

Borisov Vidi

