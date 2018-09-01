Eyuropa league draw: Chelsea face trips to Greece, Belarus and Hungary
The draw for this season's Europa League group stage has been made, Chelsea find themselves in Group L alongside PAOK of Greece, BATE Borisov of Belarus and MOL Vidi from Hungary.
The last time Chelsea were in this competition (2013) they won it beating Benfica 2-1 in the final in Amsterdam.
This time things are different with the Blues having to play in the Europa League group stage for the very first time. In 2012/13 Chelsea started in the Round of 32 because they finished third place behind Juventus and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage. Chelsea's full schedule
20th Septemeber – PAOK v Chelsea
4th October – Chelsea v Vidi
25th October – Chelsea v BATE Borisov
8th November – BATE Borisov v Chelsea
29th November – Chelsea v PAOK
13th December – Vidi v Chelsea
Full List:
Group A
Bayer Leverkusen
Ludogorets
FC Zurich
AEK Larnaca
Group B
FC Salzburg
Celtic
RB Leipzig
Rosenborg
Group C
Zenit
FC Copenhagen
Bordeaux
Slavia Prague
Group D
Anderlecht
Fenerbahce
Dinamo Zagreb
Spartak Trnava
Group E
Arsenal
Sporting Lisbon
Qarabag
Vorskla Poltava
Group F
Olympiacos
AC Milan
Real Betis
Dudelange
Group G
Villarreal
Rapid Vienna
Spartak Moscow
Rangers
Group H
Lazio
Marseille
Eintracht Frankfurt
Apollon
Group I
Besiktas
Genk
Malmo
Sarpsborg
Group J
Sevilla
FC Krasnodar
Standard Liege
Akhisar Belediyespor
Group K
Dynamo Kiev FC
Astana
Rennes
Jablonec
Group L
Chelsea
PAOK FC
BATE
Borisov Vidi