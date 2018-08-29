Ronaldo Nazário Moves to buy La Liga Club, Real Valladolid for 30m euros

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker Ronaldo Nazário is reportedly buying into LaLiga side Real Valladolid.

According to El Larguero, Ronaldo will take a €30m stake in the club, becoming their new president and clearing €25m worth of debt in the process.

Current president Carlos Suárez is expected to stay on as senior executive and run the club on a day-to-day basis.

The two-time World Cup winner already has experience at boardroom level as part-owner of NASL side Fort Lauderdale Strikers, before selling his 20% share in the club last year.

“I want to have experience managing a great club,” he told La Folha de Sao Paulo in January.

“I am thinking about buying a team in the second division in Spain or England. I want to do something innovative. I think I’m ready for that challenge.”