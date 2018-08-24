England defeat France to Win 3rd place at the FIFA #U20WWC

England defeated hosts France 4-2 on penalties on Friday in Vannes in the third-place match in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, after a 1-1 draw at full-time.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that getting to the semi-finals stage was France’s best-ever finish in the competition.

Both sides wasted chances in a competitively played first half at the Stade de la Rabine, with Les Bleuettes creating two great opportunities that were not converted.

Emelyne Laurent was unable to steer a fine cross from the left on the 16thminute, while Annahita Zamanian forced a big save from England goalkeeper, Sandy MacIver, after breaking in on goal just before the break.

The second half brought goals, with England taking the lead right after the restart through a fine turn and finish from the edge of the France box by Stanway.

It was the Manchester City player’s sixth goal of France 2018.

The strike prompted France coach, Gilles Eyquem, to bring on striker Amelie Delabre, and her presence made a difference midway through the second half, as she earned the hosts a penalty after being fouled in the England box by Megan Finnigan.

Laurent stepped up to convert the spot-kick and got France back on level terms.

With the scores deadlocked at the end of regulation time, penalties were needed to decide the third place victors.

Late substitute Georgia Allen converted the winning spot-kick to cap a fine campaign in Brittany for Mo Marley’s side.

(NAN)