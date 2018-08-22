Galatasaray interested in signing Chelsea defender Gary Cahill

Galatasaray president Mustafa Cengiz has reportedly held talks with Marina Granovskaia over the possibility of signing Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill.

Cahill has been an exemplary servant to Chelsea over the years, but it's difficult to see where he fits under Maurizio Sarri.

The time may well have come for the England international to seek greener pastures, unless he wants to spend his final years at the top in the stands.

Galatasaray would provide an interesting option for Cahill. He's never played outside of England, and they'd also be able to offer him Champions League football.

Fotomac believe that Cengiz and Granovskaia have held talks over the possibility of Cahill signing for Galatasaray. A lot of unanswered questions remain.

Would Cahill be keen on the move? Would Chelsea be prepared to let him leave – and for what price? We await a more reliable source reporting this information before preparing to say farewell to our captain.