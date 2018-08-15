Victor Moses Retires From International Football

Super Eagles player, Victor Moses, has announced his retirement from international football.

Chelsea winger, Victor Moses has retired from Nigeria duty at the age of 27, the Chelsea star announced via his social media handles.

The Nigerian, who made 38 appearances in a Super Eagles shirt, played every single minute of their World Cup campaign in Russia, scoring in the defeat against Argentina and picking up an assist in the 2-0 win over Iceland.

Moses, whose first team prospects at Stamford Bridge look far bleaker under new manager Maurizio Sarri than during Antonio Conte’s time in west London, made his international debut in 2012 against Rwanda, going on to score 12 goals across six years.

In a post on social media, Moses wrote: “I would like to announce that after much thought I have made the decision to retire from playing international football.

“I have experienced some of the best moments of my life wearing the Super Eagles shirt and have memories with me that will last a lifetime. Nothing will ever compete to what it felt like to represent Nigeria on behalf of our country.

“However I feel that now is the right time to step away in order to be able to focus fully on club career and my young family as well as to allow the next generation of Super Eagles stars the opportunity to step up and to flourish. We are blessed as a nation to have so many exciting young players coming through and now is their time.

“I have already spoken to the manager by telephone and would like to say thank you to him and his staff, the NFF and all of my teammates for all of their support over the years. Most importantly I would like to say thank you to the Nigerian people for believing in me and supporting me over the years. It’s meant the world to me and my family and I will always be a proud Nigerian supporting the team.

“Thank you for the memories and good luck to the team for the future.”

