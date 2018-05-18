Conte Eye FA Cup Trophy

Chelsea Coach, Antonio Conte has expressed his desire to end the season on a high by winning the FA Cup.

Chelsea will slug it out with Manchester United for a chance to win a trophy after failing to mount a serious title defence in the EPL.

Conte who has never won a cup competition has urged his players to be focused in other to win on Saturday.

Chelsea lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup Final last season 2-1 which dented their hopes of winning the double.

“We must be focused on Saturday and for us, it is very important and we want to finish with a trophy and it is important for the coach, players, fans and the club. We are focused on this target,” Conte said during his pre-match press conference on Friday.'

"For me. As you know very well, I don't like to speak about 'I'. I like to speak about 'us'. It's important to think together about our season, about last season that we won the league.

"About this season and the possibility to win another trophy. For sure, it would be a great achievement for the team, for the players, for the club, for our fans."

"This is a final. A final. When you play the final, at the end of the day, the most important thing is to win. It will be a tactical game for sure.

"I don't know what type of game we will see but, for sure, this game will be very tough for both teams."

Conte said he is not thinking about changing his approach for the match because of Romelu Lukaku who is doubtful.

“Romelu Lukaku is an important player for United but they have the possibility to pick many important players even if he doesn’t feature. Our approach will not change whether Lukaku plays or not.”

The Match will be played at the Wembley Stadium Kick Off time is 5:15 pm on Saturday.