Chelsea's Alvaro Morata sorry for substitution anger, gets Conte's backing

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has apologised for his furious reaction to being substituted in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Burnley .

Morata was visibly angry when coach Antonio Conte withdrew him on 71 minutes, shouting and gesticulating at Burnley supporters behind the dugout before throwing his boots to the floor.

But Morata took to Twitter to explain after the game, saying he was still frustrated after failing to find the net in a gilt-edged chance shortly before Burnley levelled the score at 1-1.

“I want to apologize for my reaction when I was sent to the bench, when I fail I get really angry with myself,” he wrote.

Victor Moses secured three points for the Blues two minutes before Morata was replaced, and Conte said Morata’s miss had no impact on his substitution.

“No, honestly,” Conte said. “Around 70 minutes I thought that it was better to put fresh strength with [Eden] Hazard. He is a player that has different characteristics to Morata. I am pleased for their performances, they [both] played very well.”

Conte said he understood Morata’s frustration and focused on the striker’s overall performance up front alongside Olivier Giroud.

“Alvaro must be angry, because when you have the chance to score you have to score and it can change your confidence,” Conte said. “He was angry with himself for his missed chance.

“But I have to see his whole performance and it wasn’t possible in the past to play with two strikers. They did a great job, as did the whole team.”

Conte was so impressed with Morata and Giroud’s partnership that he said he will consider playing both together in attack again for Chelsea’s FA Cup semifinal against Southampton on Sunday.

“This could be an option for Sunday or the future,” Conte said. “This was the first time we tried it and we had good responses. It could be an option. When you have players to show you the desire to sacrifice without the ball it is great. We surprised [Burnley] with two strikers and they showed [their quality].

“I think Giroud and Morata played a fantastic game with a great sacrifice without the ball and we forced them to play long balls.

“To see [them] play in this way and see good combination and link and press with and without the ball, this is the right way to have satisfaction in the future.”