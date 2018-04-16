TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 16 April 2018 22:28 CET

Team Nigeria Finished 9th at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

Team Nigeria finished 9th on the Commonwealth Games log as the Games drew to a close on Sunday.

Nigeria finished the games with nine Gold, nine silver and six bronze medals winning a total of 24 medals.

The Gold Medallists will go home with 5,000 dollars, Silver medallists with 3,000 dollars while the Bronze medallists will be rewarded with 2,000 dollars.

Meanwhile, The President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Honourable Daniel Igali also rewarded the gold medallists with an additional 1,000 dollars for their exploits in the just concluded games.

Host, Australia finished top of the log with 80 gold, 59 silver and 59 bronze medals.

England came second with 45 gold, 45 silver and 46 bronze medals, India occupied the third position with 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Canada finished fourth with 15 gold, 40 silver and 27 bronze medals, South Africa finished sixth on the log by winning 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals to become the highest ranked African Nation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The next edition of the Commonwealth Games will be hosted in Birmingham, England in 2022 from July 27 to August 7.


A YOUNG MAN GETTING OVER HIS CRAZY DAYS IS LIKE A BANDIT GETTING OVER HIS LAWLESS WAYS.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists