Team Nigeria Finished 9th at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia

Team Nigeria finished 9th on the Commonwealth Games log as the Games drew to a close on Sunday.

Nigeria finished the games with nine Gold, nine silver and six bronze medals winning a total of 24 medals.

The Gold Medallists will go home with 5,000 dollars, Silver medallists with 3,000 dollars while the Bronze medallists will be rewarded with 2,000 dollars.

Meanwhile, The President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Honourable Daniel Igali also rewarded the gold medallists with an additional 1,000 dollars for their exploits in the just concluded games.

Host, Australia finished top of the log with 80 gold, 59 silver and 59 bronze medals.

England came second with 45 gold, 45 silver and 46 bronze medals, India occupied the third position with 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Canada finished fourth with 15 gold, 40 silver and 27 bronze medals, South Africa finished sixth on the log by winning 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals to become the highest ranked African Nation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The next edition of the Commonwealth Games will be hosted in Birmingham, England in 2022 from July 27 to August 7.