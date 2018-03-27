Arsenal reportedly agree deal with Thomas Tuchel as new manager
From Esquire
German newspaper Kicker has reported that former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel will take over at Arsenal this summer.
The 44-year-old German would follow a number of senior hires that have arrived in recent years and loosened Arsene Wenger's iron-grip on the North London club.
While Wenger is determined to fulfil his contract, which runs until 2020, it is thought that even a Europa Cup win will not save the 68-year-old Frenchman from an early exit.
Tuchel’s potential appointment doesn't come without controversy. He famously fell out with Arsenal's Head of Recruitment, Sven Mislintat, during their time at Dortmund.
A power struggle over transfer targets and recruitment became so toxic that Tuchel eventually banned Mislintat from the training ground.
It was one of the reasons why Mislintat joined Arsenal after a decade at the German club, and he soon proved instrumental in attracting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkjitaryan to the Emirates – two players he had previously scouted and brought to Dortmund.
Despite reportedly rejecting Bayern Munich for the role, Arsenal fans aren't too keen on the potential appointment – and the drama it could bring.