Another Nigerian club Plateau United out of CAF Champions League

It is end of the road for Plateau United in the Group phase of the CAF Champions League as they have beedn edged out of the competition on superior aggregate by Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel on Sunday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Plateau United won Sunday’ second leg First Round tie by a lone goal scored by Tosin Omoyele,but that was not to see them through to the Nigerian champions progress to the money-spinning group phase of the CAF Champions League.

The second Nigerian team MFM FC were earlier dumped out by MC Alger on Saturday.

Plateau United will now wait to see who they will be facing in the second-tier CAF Confederation playoffs.

Tosin Omoyele's 24th minute goal, from Salomon Junior's assist, helped Plateau United to beat Tunisia's Etoile Du Sahel 1-0 in Jos, but they still join MFM FC of Lagos in crashing out of the 2018 CAF Champions League after losing out on a 3-4 aggregate.