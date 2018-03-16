TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Football News | 16 March 2018 16:41 CET

UCL ; Liverpool Draw Manchester City, Real Madrid And Juventus Clash Again

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports
Liverpool have been drawn against Manchester City in the 2018/2019 Uefa Champions League Quarter-Final stage.

Defending Champions, Real Madrid will slug it out with Juventus, Barcelona will host Roma while Sevilla will hope to continue their fairytale run with a clash against Bayern Munich.

The Draws

Barcelona vs Roma

Juventus vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla.

The First Leg will be played on the 3rd and 4th of April 2018, while the Second Leg is slated 10th and 11th of April.

The Uefa Champions League Final will be played at the Kiev Stadium in Ukraine.


