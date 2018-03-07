Real Madrid Beat PSG Again

Real Madrid defeated Paris St Germain 2-1 in Paris on Tuesday Night to advance to the Quarter-finals of the 2018/2019 Uefa Champions League.

PSG were without their star player, Neymar who has been ruled out of the season the Parisiens lacked the cutting edge to turn the tie around.

The first half ended 0-0, Ronaldo gave Real Madrid the lead with a glancing header in the 51st minute Edison Cavani restored parity for PSG in the 71st minute.

Casemiro scored the winner in the 80th minute to bring an end to PSG 51 matches unbeaten run at the Parc des Prince.

Zinedine Zidane has heaped praises on his players for winning in a Difficult Stadium to show their mettle.

The team was like always."Having everyone that we have, I chose a starting XI."They played well, they trained well too."I want to congratulate the players.

"They played a good and focused game from the start."It was important to play like that.

"We won in a difficult stadium."Just like in the first leg we're satisfied and happy.

"The dominant display in Paris led to some drawing comparisons to the team at their peak."We have qualified for the next round and we're happy," Zidane said, downplaying the excitement a little."We will try to keep going in the league now."

Real Madrid have reached the semi-finals in each of the past seven Champions League campaigns, a record run in the history of the competition.

Real Madrid have reached the Champions League quarter-final stage for the eighth successive season - only Barcelona (10) have recorded a longer run in the competition's history.

Meanwhile, Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw against Porto, the Reds failed to direct a single shot on target in the first half for the first time since November 2015.

Liverpool booked their place in the last eight after beating the Portuguese giant 5-0 in Portugal.