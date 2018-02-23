TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Football News | 23 February 2018 20:39 CET

Europa League Round Of 16 Draw; Arsenal Draw AC Milan, Leipzig Face Zenit

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

Arsenal will battle it out with Italian Giant, AC Milan for a place in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Draws took place at Uefa's Headquarter in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday Afternoon.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to lowly Osterunds at the emirate stadium yesterday after winning the first leg 3-0 in Sweden.

AC Milan beat Ludogoret 4-0 on aggregate to book a place in the round of 16.

Former Italy International, Gennaro Gattuso is currently in Charge of the Rossoneri, who are in the seventh position in Serie A after spending over 100million Euros in the Summer.

Athletico Madrid will slug it out with Lokomotiv Moscow of Russia for a place in the quarterfinals, while Lazio battle it out with Dynamo Kiev.

The First leg will be played on the 3rd of March while the second leg comes up a week later.

Lazio v Dynamo Kiev

RB Leipzig v Zenit St Petersburg

Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow

CSKA Moscow v Lyon

Marseille v Athletic Bilbao

Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen

Borussia Dortmund v Red Bull Salzburg


