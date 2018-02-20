Chinedu Udoji: Kano Pillars star dies aged 28

Kano Pillars defender Chinedu Udoji has passed away after being involved in a car crash, his club have confirmed.

“Chinedu Udoji was involved in a car accident yesterday after visiting his former team mates at Enyimba,” Pillars announced on their official Twitter handle on Monday. “This tragic accident happened along Club Road in Kano.

“Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, fans, and football lovers all across the country.”

The 28-year-old captained Enyimba to the Nigeria Professional Football League title in 2015 and the Federation Cup in 2014, before signing for Pillars in 2016.

The centre-back spoke to KweseESPN ahead of Pillars’ 1-1 draw with his former club, Enyimba, on Sunday, and had spent time with his former teammates in the immediate aftermath of the draw.

Udoji is survived by a wife and two children.

“The demise of Kano Pillars defender Chinedu Udoji comes as a rude shock to us this morning,” wrote the Nigeria Football Federation on their official Twitter handle. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and club.

“May his soul rest in peace.”