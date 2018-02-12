NFF Names Dream Team, U-20 and U-17 Coaches

The Nigeria Football Federation have confirmed the Appointment of high profile coaches to manage the National Teams.

Home Based Eagles Coach, Salish Yusuf has been given the task of managing the Dream Team, El kanemi Coach, Imama Amapakabo, Plateau United coach, Kennedy Boboye, and MFM coach,Fidelis Ilechukwu will assist him.

The U-20 Team also known as the Flying Eagles will be tutored by Enyimba Coach, Paul Aigbogun to be assisted by Abdu Maikaba,Abubakar Bala and Suleiman Shuaibu.

The Golden Eaglets will be managed by Many Garba Nduka Ugbade and Jolomi Atune will take up the assistant coaching role.

Chairman of the Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ told thenff website

“All the coaches will be unveiled at a later date, alongside the coaching crews of the U20 and U17 girls that were appointed earlier as a result of their World Cup qualifying campaigns.”

SUPER EAGLES B/OLYMPIC MEN TEAM: Salisu Yusuf (Head Coach); Imama Amapakabo; Kennedy Boboye; Fidelis Ilechukwu; Alloy Agu (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)

U20 MEN (FLYING EAGLES) : Paul Aigbogun (Head Coach); Abdullahi Maikaba; Abubakar Bala; Hassan Abdallah (Scouting); Suleiman Shuaibu (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)

U17 BOYS TEAM (GOLDEN EAGLETS) : Manu Garba (Head Coach); Nduka Ugbade; Jolomi Atune Ali; Bunmi Haruna (Scouting); Abideen Baruwa Olatunji (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)

U15 BOYS TEAM (FUTURE EAGLES) : Alala Danladi Nasidi (Head Coach); Haruna Usman ‘Ilerika’; Ahmed Lawal Dankoli; Patrick Bassey (Scouting); Ernest Salolome (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)

U13 BOYS TEAM: Jolomi Atune Ali (Head Coach); Jude Agada; Abdullahi Umar Tyabo; Adewale Laloko (Scouting); Adeoye Onigbinde (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)