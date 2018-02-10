Kiprotich Wins Lagos Marathon

French athlete, Abraham Kiprotich has emerged winner of the 2018 Lagos City Marathon

The Kenya born 32- year- old finished in a time of 2: 15:04 and will take home the $50, 000 prize money.

Kiprotich also won the 39th Istanbul Marathon in November which covered 46KM

Herpha Guta of Ethiopia also won the women ’s edition of the race . She did it in 2 hrs 38mins . she also goes home with $ 50, 000 dollars

Ilya Pam won the Indigenous race with 2hours 27 Mins.

While Presenting the prize to the Winners, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode urged Nigerian Athletes to Work Hard and challenge the Domination of East Africans in the Race.

“ We’re at the Bronze level of marathons , but we want to get it to the Gold level, in the next two years.

“ We’re tired of giving these trophies to the East Africans. We will be committing resources to training our Nigerian athletes so they can win the marathon”

Over 100,000 People participated in the race IAAF Bronze Label Race.