Amuneke Tips Home-Based Eagles For CHAN Glory

Former Nigeria International, Emmanuel Amuneke is confident that the Home Based Eagles led by Salisu Yusuf can win the 2018 CHAN Competition in Morocco after booking a place in the last eight of the competition.

Amuneke coached the Nigeria U-17 team from 2014 and 2017 and he recently took over the reins at Sudanese Club, Al Khartoum SC.

“I watched the Eagles matches and I am of the view that they were not at their best and yet they managed to get results that enabled them to top their group ahead of former champions Libya. I believe this team can go all the way with more efforts from the players,”

The Former African Footballer of the year also hailed the quality of Football on parade by the various teams in Morocco.

“I am also impressed with the standard of play in this tournament. All the teams have shown remarkable improvement and I won’t be surprised if some players from this tournament make their country’s World Cup squads.”

Nigeria finished as the Group winner with 7 points followed by Libya with 6 points, while Rwanda ended their CHAN campaign with 4 points, Equatorial Guinea finished bottom of the group without winning any point.

Nigeria will Slug it out with Angola on Sunday for a Place in the Semi-Finals