Rivers State Governor Rewards Go Round FC

Players and Officials of Newly Promoted NPFL Side, Go Round FC have been rewarded with a huge sum of N50m by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for gaining promotion into the Nigeria Professional Football League and for also winning the Bet9ja NNL Super Four Competition.

The Governor also gave the team a new coaster bus, the supporters club also received N10m for their unflinching support to the team.

The Omoku based club which is owned by Felix A. Obuah and coached by Ngozi Elechi secured promotion to the top flight after coming second behind Heartland FC of Owerri in the Southern Conference of the NNL last season.

Wike also promised to sponsor the team for a training tour outside Nigeria if they secure a continental ticket at the end of the season.

Go Round FC lost their first match in the new NPFL Season before beating Akwa United to earn their first win of the season yesterday.