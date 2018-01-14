Zidane: Real Madrid Lack Confidence

Real Madrid lost to Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu after recording 28 shots without scoring.

The Yellow Submarine broke the Galacticos heart when Fornals scored a superb goal to hand Villarreal their first ever Win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane is under intense pressure due to Real Madrid poor performances this season,the former France International speaks on the team's lack of cutting edge

"We don't deserve this," he said in his post-match press conference.

"I think we played a good match."

For a team that looked unbeatable last season, Real's confidence is shot to pieces.

"It's very difficult for the confidence," he continued.

"We had chances to score but in the end... we couldn't avoid the counter

"What we have to do is keep working, because there will come a time and we have to be there.

"Within all the negative things that are happening to us, we are going to look for something positive."

A win would give the Frenchman something to cling onto, even if retaining the league title is just a distant possibility.

"We have to get a win from somewhere,"

"We know the situation and every day it gets more complicated, so we are not even thinking about the League, just about the next match."

Real Madrid are currently 16 points behind Barcelona with a game in Hand,Barcelona will visit Real Sociedad today ,a win against Sociedad will increase the tally to 19points