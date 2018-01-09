WGB Lauds 20th Agege Elephant Cup

One of the fledgeling sport-betting companies,Winners Golden Bet,WGB is not relenting its massive support to the development grassroots football in Lagos, Nigeria.

On Friday, 5th January 2018 at the sprawling palace of Ologba of Ogbaland, Ogba Ashade Agege,Sarafina, FC defeated Unique FC of Agege 3-1 to reclaim the Renew-WGB Elephant Cup. The defending champion went two goals ahead within the first fifteen minutes before Unique FC substitute player pulled one back in the first half of the game. In the second half, Unique FC continues the pressure to level the game but Sarafina FC later scored one more to seal the victory.

Addressing journalists at the venue, the Assistant General Manager (Marketing), Winners Golden Bet (WGB), Mrs Popoola Patricia, said the company priority is grassroots sports "at WGB, we are actually supporting grassroots sports and we are also grooming future champions, with time you will find out Nigeria will be having champions through this type of programs" she noted. According to her "we love this environment because they bet on our platform and this is the best way we can give back to them which you can see they are very happy". She explained further that WGB has been sponsoring Lagos FA Cup since they came on board till date.

The 20th edition of the football tournament witnessed by mammoth crowd where live performances from various artists, comedians, DJ Horpse and other special attractions as well as full security by Nigerian Army.