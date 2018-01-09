Oshoala Wants More Friendly Games For Super Falcons

Three-time African footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala, has urge the NFF to arrange many more Friendly games for the Super Falcons who have not been in action since winning the 2016 African Women Cup of Nations.

Oshoala recently won her third African Women Player of the year award in four years.

NFF announced that the Super Falcons will play the French female team on the 4th of April 2018.

"It's a good one, a big step for us and good news for women's football in Nigeria generally but it's not enough,"

"It's not about the France game alone, but we need more games like this and we don't have to plead before we get games,"

The Super Falcons are currently without a coach after Florence Omagbemi contract was not extended an invite.

Oshoala said she has been in touch with the NFF President as regard the appointment of a new coach.

"I've had an honest conversation with the president of the Nigeria football federation (Amaju Pinnick) about this," she said.

"He's been very positive and in a couple of weeks we will definitely have someone to lead the team."