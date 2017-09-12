Manchester United 'remain on trail of £30million-rated Anderlecht star Leander Dendoncker'

Manchester United are still hoping to pursue a deal for Anderlecht star Leander Dendoncker, according to reports.

The defensive midfielder, rated at around £30million, has been on United’s radar for a while.



Belgian newspaper Het Belang Van Limburg claim that Jose Mourinho will look to make a move in the near future.

Dendoncker, 22, was reportedly in talks with United over the summer but the move failed to materialise.

Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Everton were also linked with a move this year. Young in contention for United return

Ashley Young is in contention to return for Manchester United for the first time since May in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Young arrived at the Lowry Hotel with the United squad on Monday night ahead of the game against Basel, four months after he suffered a groin injury against Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-final second leg, report the Manchester Evening News.

Luke Shaw trained with the United first-team on Monday afternoon but was not among the squad which checked in at their pre-match base.

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones serve the last match of their European suspensions against Basel, while Scott McTominay was also not spotted in the pre-match party.