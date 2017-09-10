Football world divided over Sadio Mane red in Man City 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool
Sadio Mane was shown a straight red card as Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
The 25-year-old collided with City's Ederson on the edge of the box with his high boot facing the goalkeeper's face.
And referee Jon Moss did not hesitate to dismiss the Premier League Player of the Month for August as the goalkeeper was stretchered off.
Afterwards, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions as Mane's sending off compounded the woes of Jurgen Klopp's men after Aguero’s opening goal opened scoring for Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane who bagged a brace each.
Manchester City thrashed 10-man Liverpool as they sent out an ominous message of intent to their Premier League title rivals.
Liverpool were already trailing to Sergio Aguero’s cool finish when Sadio Mane was sent off eight minutes before half-time for a high challenge on Ederson that left City’s keeper requiring lengthy treatment for facial injuries before he was replaced by Claudio Bravo.
City took ruthless advantage of their numerical advantage, adding a second before the break through Gabriel Jesus’s header, helped by a Liverpool side who folded dramatically in the second half.
Aguero set up Jesus for his second after the break before substitute Leroy Sane added two late goals to give City their biggest win over Liverpool since 1937, sweeping home Benjamin Mendy’s cross at the near post and curling a left-foot finish high beyond keeper Simon Mignolet to complete the rout.
Victory lifts Pep Guardiola’s side top of the table, above rivals Manchester United, who face Stoke away at 17:30 BST, and ensures a first defeat of the season for Jurgen Klopp’s men.
Jim White
Sadio Mane surely unlucky to be red-carded. Legitimate attempt to get the ball, though Ederson de Moraes stretchered off. MC 1-0 LIV
5:15 AM – 9 Sep 2017
Replying to @ JimWhite @ RobjonesLFC2
Intent irrelevant. Correct decision.
Roy Allen
Red.
Replying to @ JimWhite
Unlucky ?
Unlucky ?
Replying to @ JimWhite
It doesn’t matter if legitimate. It’s reckless and dangerous. Use your head not studs
Replying to @ JimWhite
Alright Jim
Replying to @ JimWhite
Replying to @ JimWhite
Not dangerous at all
Ibrahim
Replying to @ JimWhite
People slide in with studs up with “Legitimate attempt to get the ball”. It doesn’t mean shit. He jump kicked him in the face.
Whilst going for a 50/50 ball, go and watch darts pal.
So if you two foot lunge someone but it’s a 50/50 it’s okay? Get some help.
Bit different, ball in the air, had to put his boot high to challenge for it.
He jumped and had no control and studded a player in the face. If that’ # s you keeper you want Mane sent off 100%.
Replying to @ JimWhite
I they wonder why the majority of fans detest sky with their blatant bias
⚽
Replying to @ JimWhite @ SaintsFCFanZone
Read the law @ JimWhite
Replying to @ JimWhite
@ JimWhite on what pitch is studs in the face legitimate?????
Replying to @ domroma @ JimWhite
Jimmy boy haha
Jimmy boy haha
Replying to @ JimWhite
Not unlucky well done ref u can’t go around kicking people in the head especially if their over 6ft tall
Rhys Bish
Replying to @ JimWhite
It was dangerous play even if he didn’t mean it
Not a red though. At best a yellow.
It was a stud to his face and means a red card
Stud to his face ? You watching another game !
you know what I meant
I just think red is harsh. If Ederson had fouled mane instead, it would only have been a free kick.
Not even a yellow. So a straight red when there was no intent is harsh.
Replying to @ JimWhite
Get some glasses mate, the red-tinted ones have worn out son.
Replying to @ JimWhite
Jim is there something seriously wrong with you? A referee has never had an easier call to make
Replying to @ JimWhite
You should go to Specsavers
Replying to @ JimWhite
Do you remember Nani’s red card Vs Real Madrid in 2013 Jim ?
