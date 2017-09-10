Football world divided over Sadio Mane red in Man City 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool

Sadio Mane was shown a straight red card as Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old collided with City's Ederson on the edge of the box with his high boot facing the goalkeeper's face.

And referee Jon Moss did not hesitate to dismiss the Premier League Player of the Month for August as the goalkeeper was stretchered off.

Afterwards, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions as Mane's sending off compounded the woes of Jurgen Klopp's men after Aguero’s opening goal opened scoring for Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane who bagged a brace each.

Manchester City thrashed 10-man Liverpool as they sent out an ominous message of intent to their Premier League title rivals.

Liverpool were already trailing to Sergio Aguero’s cool finish when Sadio Mane was sent off eight minutes before half-time for a high challenge on Ederson that left City’s keeper requiring lengthy treatment for facial injuries before he was replaced by Claudio Bravo.

City took ruthless advantage of their numerical advantage, adding a second before the break through Gabriel Jesus’s header, helped by a Liverpool side who folded dramatically in the second half.

Aguero set up Jesus for his second after the break before substitute Leroy Sane added two late goals to give City their biggest win over Liverpool since 1937, sweeping home Benjamin Mendy’s cross at the near post and curling a left-foot finish high beyond keeper Simon Mignolet to complete the rout.

Victory lifts Pep Guardiola’s side top of the table, above rivals Manchester United, who face Stoke away at 17:30 BST, and ensures a first defeat of the season for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Jim White‏ Verified account @ JimWhite

Sadio Mane surely unlucky to be red-carded. Legitimate attempt to get the ball, though Ederson de Moraes stretchered off. MC 1-0 LIV

Intent irrelevant. Correct decision.

Roy Allen @ Roy_Allen

Red.

Unlucky ?

