Court restrains INEC from conducting Dino Melaye's recall

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday temporarily restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting the recall of Senator Dino Melaye, who represents Kogi West.

Justice John Tsoho who presided gave the order after listening to arguments in an exparte motion filed by Senator Melaye's lawyer, Mr Mike Ozekhome, seeking to stop the recall on the grounds that signatories to the recall were fake.

The judge ordered the stay of proceedings in the recall and urged the parties involved to abide by the status quo and subsequently adjourned the matter to September 29, 2017, for further hearing.

INEC had on Monday released the timetable for the recall, indicating that it would give a notice of verification (of signatories) on July 10, 2017, with the process expected to end on August 19.

Melaye has alleged that his state’s governor was orchestrating the recall process. He faulted the signatures collated by the recall proponents which he said is replete with fictitious names or faked signatures.