Arsenal must replace Wenger with Allegri

As Arsene Wenger enters into the final four months of his Arsenal career, it is still unclear what the future holds for the legendary manager. Arsenal are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification, what has been a consistent measure of success for Wenger over the course of his managerial sojourn in England. However, pundits are quite sure that he is going nowhere.

Wenger may decide to walk after this season, especially if the season ends in an anti-climax, in what looked like a potentially good season when the campaign started. The strain on his face was evident when Chelsea scored their first goal, and it spoke of a man who didn't have a clue to stop the rot happening to his team. However,

If Wenger does decide to leave the Emirates after 21 years of meritorious service, there will be no shortage of managers looking to take over the job. The club is financially stable, has a great stadium, has massive history and also has very passionate fans, who will always stick with their team. Bournemouth manager, Eddie Howe has been rumoured as a potential replacement for Wenger, but the pressure attached to the job may prove to be too much to handle. The 39 year old Englishman has earned praise for his work in the South Coast club, transforming the club from a mediocre team down the lower tiers of English football into an established topflight club. His style of football is pleasing to the eye, and is known for developing players, like he did with Chelsea's Nathan Ake.

However, the managerial competition going on in England means Arsenal can't afford to test an unproven big-club manager in the league. The presence of the likes of Conte, Klopp, Pochettino, Guardiola, Mourinho and Koeman means there is not time for laxity, so a proven manager is needed. Step forward, Max Allegri.

The Italian is in charge of Conte's former team, Juventus and has clearly turned The Old Lady into another force in the Serie A. In his first season, he was on the cusp of The Treble and got knocked out of the Champions League die to a momentary lapse in concentration when his team played Bayern in 2015/2016.

Allegri is a proven winner, and like other Italian managers, is a tactical genius. He is a motivator of men, and would earn respect from the other managers if he decides to test himself against other big names in England. In Arsenal, he would find a club desperate to return to their former glories, and that could serve as enough motivation, just like Antonio Conte is doing currently at Chelsea.