Man City target Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas to replace Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo has come under fire after recent Manchester City performances – and now there are claims that Pep Guardiola will look to replace him in the summer.

Willy Caballero ‘s contract is up at the end of the season, meaning City will need to strengthen the ranks at the position, but reports in Spain suggest that Real Madrid stopper Keylor Navas is a target with the no.1 shirt in mind.

The La Liga giants are believed to be reviving their interest in Manchester United man David De Gea, and that could free up Navas to make the move to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, speculation has increased in recent weeks that Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann will be on the move in the summer – with Old Trafford touted as the likely destination.

But the London Evening Standard reports that City are also interested in the French international and are ready to go head-to-head with their rivals to secure his signature.

Arsenal have also been linked as manager Diego Simeone admitted that he may not be able to “tie down” Griezmann to another season in the Spanish capital.

City Academy graduate Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with a move to Everton in recent days, and now the Daily Record claim Celtic are interested in a move for the young defender.

A local lad who has come through the ranks at City, Adarabioyo is out of contract at the end of the season and talks about an extension have stalled.

City would be entitled to compensation should the 19-year-old move on, but if he were to move outside England the figure would be minimal.

Adarabioyo made his first team debut last term under Manuel Pellegrini, and has made two appearances in the Champions League this season, as well as an additional one in the League Cup.