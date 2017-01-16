Kwese Exclusively Brings Viceland To Africa

VICELAND, the lifestyle and culture channel from VICE Media, to deliver multi-platform programming across linear and digital

Johannesburg, 16 January 2017: Econet Media’s Kwesé TV today announced it will be exclusively adding VICELAND, the youth-focused lifestyle and culture channel from VICE Media, to its entertainment offering across Sub-Saharan Africa. Available as part of Kwesé’s multi-platform offering, VICELAND content will be accessible on pay TV, Catch Up as well as Kwesé’s official app available on Android and iOS.

Embodying the spirit of VICE, the channel will introduce young African audiences to youth cultures from across the globe by offering a contemporary take on music, food, identity, fashion, sports and more. Oscar-winning film director, Spike Jonze, serves as Co-President of VICELAND Internationally – alongside Eddy Moretti, VICE’s Chief Creative Officer - and is overseeing the development of the channel, from show creation, to production, to brand identity.

James Rosenstock, President, VICELAND International: “The launch of VICELAND in Africa marks the start of what’s undoubtedly going to be a landmark year for the channel internationally, as we continue to expand our reach and put culturally relevant content in the homes and hands of millennials globally. The linear and multi-platform nature of this deal with Kwesé emphasises our continued vision of ensuring viewers are given access to our programming 24 hours a day, across all screens and we share the ambition and dedication of Kwesé in making this a huge success.”

“Kwesé is excited to be bringing new content to African audiences, VICELAND is a channel enjoyed by many across the globe and we are happy to be the first TV networks to introduce it to the African market. This partnership is a natural fit for Kwesé because our target audiences include the urban youth which will better relate with VICELANDs offering”, said Joseph Hundah, President and Chief Executive Officer, Econet Media.

At launch, programming will include original flagship shows such as Huang’s World (with Eddie Huang), Noisey (with Zach Goldbaum), Woman (with Gloria Steinem), VICE World of Sports (with Sal Masekela), States of Undress (with Hailey Gates) and Black Market (with Michael K. Williams).

VICELAND launched in the US and Canada in February 2016 and has become one of the fastest ‘aging down’ networks on US television. Since its inception, it has gone on launch additional channels in the U.K., Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia. Africa is the latest in a number of expected international deals that aim to make multi-screen programming available for viewers in 51 territories.

VICE has established a global reputation in past years by producing high-quality video content for young people, and has established innovative partnerships with companies like Snapchat, YouTube, HBO and 20th Century Fox.

VICELAND will be adding to Kwesé’s already diverse and premium content offering, joining recently signed titles from Fremantle and Red Arrow as well as channels from Discovery Network and Trace amongst others.

For more information visit: www.kwese.com

ABOUT VICELAND

VICELAND is an international television network owned and programmed by global youth brand, VICE Media. Launched in the US and Canada in February 2016 under the direction of Academy Award-winning writer/director Spike Jonze, the channel has since confirmed it’s plans to launch into 51 new territories throughout 2016 and 2017. To date, VICELAND channels are broadcast in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia.

The VICELAND network extends to both linear and digital platforms, creating high quality, original programming produced in-house, as well as commissioned globally and locally. Everything at VICELAND has a reason to exist and a strong perspective. Boasting Emmy Award-nominated shows, the channel has built a reputation for housing culturally relevant content for young people, with strong international perspectives covering music, food, news, technology, fashion and more.

VICELAND’s current programming includes Black Market with Michael K. Williams; Woman with Gloria Steinem; and Eddie Huang’s Huang’s World.

ABOUT ECONET MEDIA

A subsidiary company of the globally networked Econet Group founded by Executive Chairman Strive Masiyiwa, Econet Media is a dynamic content business driving the development of Kwesé, a fresh new television brand. Created for Sub-Saharan African audiences, Kwesé is inspired by the ‘TV everywhere’ revolution. As such, a range of Kwesé products will be made available on satellite and internet based platforms, including video-on-demand and mobile options.