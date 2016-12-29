Valencia want Mikel Obi in January

Spanish side Valencia have reportedly joined the race to sign out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel when the transfer window opens next month.

A number of Chinese Super League clubs have been linked with Mikel, in addition to Ligue 1 outfit, Marseille, but according to Express.co.uk, Valencia are confident of enticing the experienced midfielder to the top flight of Spanish football.

Valencia plot surprise swoop for Mikel

According to the report, Valencia manager Cesare Prandelli wants to make an offer for Mikel but is aware of rival interest.

The report also claims that Prandelli has earmarked Emmanuel Adebayor as another viable January target.

Recall that Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG, coached by former Blues manager Andre Villas-Boas, are willing to pay Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel £170,000 a week (over N66milion) to end his stay at Chelsea.

The Super Eagles captain, who has been at Chelsea since 2016, is yet to make an appearance for the Blues this season under new manager Antonio Conte.

Mikel has made 374 appearances for the West London side, winning two Premier League titles, four FA Cup’s, two League Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League.