Gov. Hope Uzodinma Returns Back to Imo State six days after attack on country home

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on Friday returned to the state from Abuja amidst tight security and rising tension.

Uzodinma’s return to the state came six days after his country home in Omuma in the Oru East Local Government Area of the state was razed by unknown gunmen last Saturday.

The governor’s return came amidst speculations that he and other top government functionaries had ran away from the state amidst raising insecurity.

In the last six days, no fewer than ten persons had been killed, including the shooting the state Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition and other armed Robbery cases.

Our correspondent, who observed the governor’s convoy running into the state government house in company of stern-looking security men, saw many security barricades.

The security vehicles to pilot the take-off of Ebube Agu security outfit have been lined up at the state government house.

When contacted, the governor’s spokesperson, Oguwike Nwachukwu, said that the governor was committed to securing the state.

He said that Uzodinma was working to ensure the protection of lives and properties.