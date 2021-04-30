Insecurity: President Meets Service Chiefs At State House

Listen to article

President Buhari is presiding over a security meeting in the State House, Abuja. The meeting is coming on the heels of escalating insecurity in different parts of the country and general outcry by various stakeholders.

In the last few days, several Nigerians have been killed or kidnapped in different parts of the country, a situation that has create panic among citizens.

Among those attending the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno.

Others are General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defense Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo, Chief of Air Staff.

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, is also in the meeting.