Jungle Justice: 5 Armed Robbers Met Their End In Apo Area Of Abuja

Listen to article

Five suspected armed robbers met their end on Tuesday in Apo area of Abuja as angry traders resorted to self help and killed them instantly in what could best be described as jungle justice.

It was gathered that the heavily armed robbers robbed PoS operators and traders around Apo Mechanic Village successfully.

Luck, however, ran out on them when one of the traders recognised one of them and led traders to his house.

It was gathered that after the operation, the traders and residents mobilised in their numbers to the house of the robbers and killed two of them on the spot at Apo area.

They later traced three others to Kabusa and Waru areas where they dragged them out and killed them too.

As at the time of filling this report, the FCT Command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, could not be reached as a call put across to her line was answered by another who said she was praying.