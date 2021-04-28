Anambra State Library Marks 2021 World Book Day

Listen to article

Students have been advised to see books and reading as indispensable to their academic excellence and general intellectual well-being.

The Director, Anambra State Library Board, Dr. Nkechi Udeze gave the advice while speaking at the 2021 World Book Day, organised by the Library.

The event which took place at the Prof. Kenneth Dike Central E-Library, Awka, Anambra State, drew participants from various primary and secondary schools across the metropolitan city and beyond, as well as teachers, librarians and academics.

Dr. Udeze, who noted that the day was set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for celebrating the value, importance and beauty of book all over the world, also opined that the merits of books in life of a man cannot be over emphasized; and hence encouraged students to read harder, as that is the only key to academic excellence.

While reminding the students and other participants that the state's library and its branches around the state have gone beyond the analogue level, and are well equipped and stocked with quality books; the State Librarian also advised them to always visit the Library to read and borrow books.

She emphasized the need for every Igbo student to also learn how to read and write in the Igbo Language, and advised them not to neglect choosing the Igbo Language as a field of study in the higher institutions, as the demand for Igbo Language graduates is now growing rapidly, both within and outside Nigeria.

"The Library is always here for your usage; make the best use of it," she said.

Earlier in speaking, the Chairman of the Occasion, Mrs. Ngozi Osuchukwu highlighted the importance of reading to include widening one's horizon, arming him with cross-disciplinary knowledge, keeping him up-to-date with latest information and happenings, moulding and shaping his behaviour, among other benefits.

She said, "There's is a difference between a person who reads and a person who does not. Reading adds values to one's life; and at your age, reading can help you to achieve academic success, teach you new words and vocabularies that you can use in your everyday communication, and make you stand out among your equals."

"And, don't just read to pass your examinations; read and study to learn. Every book has target audience; so, read what will help to build you morally, academically, and intellectually," she added.

Contributing, Mrs. Chika Kenneth Esenwune of the Radio Nigeria, expressed satisfaction with the presentations by the participants, especially those made in Igbo language, even as she urged the students never to underestimate the importance of reading.

In their separate remarks, some of the participants at the event, including a teacher from Community Secondary School, Okpuno, Mrs Okpalaezeukwu Nkechi; and a student from the same school, Miss Nwabunwanne Victoria Oluchukwu testified that they learnt a lot at the event, and appreciated the organisers for inviting them, even as they urged them to sustain the event and always invite them.

Among others, the school featured drama, folktales, tounge twister, and special reading by the students, as well as presentation of books to the participating schools by for their library usage.

First celebrated in 1995, the World Book and Copyright Day, which holds annually on April 23, is a day set aside by the UNESCO to promote reading, publishing, and copyright.

The them of this year's celebration is "Share a story"