Suspected Gun-Runner In Bayelsa Arrested In Bayelsa State

Listen to article

Following a tip-off, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested a suspected gun-runner, one Victor Ogon ‘m’ 28 years, who specialises in fabricating and selling locally-made guns.

The suspect, from Agudama-Epie, Yenagoa, is a notorious member of the dreaded Bobos cult group who has allegedly produced and sold several locally made guns to cultists and armed robbers in Bayelsa.

Detectives are on the trail of some of the cultists who had purchased some locally made arms from him.

This was contained in a press statement signed by SP Asinim Butswat, PPRO, Bayelsa State Police Command.

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command *CP Mike Okoli fsi, called for continued support from members of the public to enable police succeed in the arduous task of fighting crime and criminality in the state.