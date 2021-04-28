How ISWAP disguised as friendly forces to ‘steal tactical vehicles from army base’ in Borno

Listen to article

Suspected members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) have stolen about two mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles from the Nigerian Army, TheCable understands.

Amaq, a propaganda news agency used by the insurgents, in a Monday bulletin showed the tactical vehicles stolen from the troops.

Military sources who spoke with TheCable over the matter said the incident occurred around Mainok, when the tactical vehicles were being escorted to Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

TheCable had reported how Mainok came under attack on Sunday.

The troops escorting the MRAPs were said to have stopped by at the military base, following the attack.

One of the army commanders in the area was said to have received a call that some friendly forces were closer to the military camp.

“Unknown to the troops, the said friendly forces were the ISWAP insurgents,” one of the sources said.

“In fact, they had come with about four other MRAPs. They got into the base, and while a larger part of the soldiers were relaxed, they opened fire on them, and moved out the two MRAPs being taken to Maiduguri.

“It is difficult to figure how communication got compromised that the commander got the wrong signal.”

Another source said “the MRAPs they came in with to attack were stolen weeks ago in Buratai, when the insurgents attacked. They also now have this APC they rebuilt with caterpillar parts”.

When contacted, Mohammed Yerima, army spokesperson, denied that the troops lost tactical vehicles to the insurgents.

Earlier, the army said it lost an officer and six soldiers in the attack on Mainok.

The army had also said it engaged the insurgents in a gun fight and that many of them were killed.

Credit: The Cable